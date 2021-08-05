Jimmy Graham Compares Justin Fields to Super Bowl Winning Quarterback

Another day, another practice for the Chicago Bears in training camp, but the real story of the day came from the media sessions following the day’s activities when Jimmy Graham came to the podium. The veteran tight end, entering his second season with the Bears, was asked his thoughts about the team’s rookie quarterback Justin Fields and had glowing reviews for the young player — comparing him to “the guy up there in Seattle”.

“Justin Fields definitely reminds me a lot of Russell Wilson” Things you love to hear from Jimmy Graham pic.twitter.com/vbqxVwvJUq — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) August 5, 2021

Man, I love the kid. He sits beside me in the locker room. Man, he wants to be good. He wants to be great. He puts in the work. The guy really can throw the ball. That’s been impressive, to see his arm strength. At some point, I got to get him matched up for the guy up there in Seattle. Especially the ability to make plays while you’re running. It’s been impressive to see him so young and so focused. I could tell it definitely reminds me a lot of Russell Wilson.

Reminds him a lot of Russell Wilson, eh? We know the arm strength is definitely there with Fields, as is the quarterback’s work ethic (as explained by general manager Ryan Pace). Knowing a seasoned veteran who has been around elite quarterback play in Wilson, Brees and Rodgers, is now heaping praise on his current quarterback let alone comparing him to one of the aforementioned players is definitely a big compliment. Wilson is obviously on his way to a hall of fame career with the Seahawks having already won a Super Bowl and stacked up 8 Pro Bowl selections in 9 years. It’s safe to say just about any Bears fan would love to see the same start to Fields’ career given the graveyard that has been the quarterback position throughout the team’s history.

Some may also be quick to note how Wilson’s career began, sitting behind a well-paid veteran at the start of camp only to outplay him and be named the Week 1 starter. It’s well known that many Bears fans are hoping for a similar outcome no matter how well Andy Dalton fares in camp. As for if the similarities will continue beyond Graham’s comparison? Only time will tell.

