Chicago Cubs call up Greg Deichmann to big league roster

Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs picked their direction last Friday when they traded away Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Craig Kimbrel ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. The Cubs acquired a handful of prospects in those deals, most whom likely wont reach the majors until late next season or 2023.

But on Friday, the Cubs are calling up one prospect from a trade earlier in July as he gets his shot to earn a spot on the roster.

Outfielder Greg Deichmann is being called up just in time for Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox per multiple reports. Deichmann was part of the deal that sent Andrew Chafin to the Oakland A’s:

The 26-year-old is slashing .291/.425/.439 with four homers, 16 doubles, three triples and eight steals in 285 at bats in the minor leagues this year. In the corresponding move, the Cubs are placing Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL.

