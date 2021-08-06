Former Chicago Bear Anthony Miller: “Some tension” with the Bears

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller told one of the worst kept secrets in recent Bears’ memory today. Miller, the often explosive but maligned wideout, told Aaron Wilson that there had been tension with the Bears coaching staff and front office prior to his trade with the Texans last month.

Texans' Anthony Miller on what led to trade from Bears: 'On both ends, we felt like it was best for the team. I had some tension with the coaches, tension with upstairs, but they want me to succeed and I hope they have a great season. We broke it off with no bad blood.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 6, 2021

Miller, at times, represented the best and the worst of the Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy lead franchise. Miller scored seven touchdowns in an explosive rookie season debut but began to falter slightly the next season before finally bottoming out in 2020 amid inconsistent play and on-field discipline issues. Miller and the Bears were both looking for a fresh start and that lead the Bears to deal the former second-round draft pick along with a 2022 7th round pick to the Houston Texans for a 2022 5th round selection.

The Texans were in desperate need of big-play wide receivers after losing Will Fuller to the Dolphins and Randall Cobb to Green Bay. Miller, when locked in and focused, can be a dangerous weapon as shown by his first two years of production. In his first two seasons, Miller accounted for 85 catches for 1079 yards(12.7 ypc) and 9 touchdowns. Houston is hoping that version of Miller shows up.