More bad news for an already depleted Chicago Bears offensive line

The big story of training camp so far for the Chicago Bears has been the injury situation, specifically on the offensive line. Rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins has yet to practice in training camp while right tackle Germain Ifedi is on the PUP list and veteran Elijah Wilkinson is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

With the injuries, it’s opened up a new opportunity for fifth-round pick Larry Borom, a player that has experience at right tackle but has been earning reps at left tackle over the past few practices. That is until he suffered a concussion.

Ahead of Friday’s practice, head coach Matt Nagy revealed that Larry Borom is in concussion protocol and will miss Friday’s practice. OUCH.