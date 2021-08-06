More bad news for an already depleted Chicago Bears offensive line

The big story of training camp so far for the Chicago Bears has been the injury situation, specifically on the offensive line. Rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins has yet to practice in training camp while right tackle Germain Ifedi is on the PUP list and veteran Elijah Wilkinson is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
With the injuries, it’s opened up a new opportunity for fifth-round pick Larry Borom, a player that has experience at right tackle but has been earning reps at left tackle over the past few practices. That is until he suffered a concussion.
Ahead of Friday’s practice, head coach Matt Nagy revealed that Larry Borom is in concussion protocol and will miss Friday’s practice. OUCH.
Larry Borom is now out with a concussion today joining Teven Jenkins on the sideline.
— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 6, 2021
Nagy also couldn’t say who would be getting the reps at left tackle with Borom out but did mention Alex Bars and Arlington Hambright as the candidates. The Bears are essentially down to 9 or 10 offensive linemen for practices this weekend which isn’t great news considering they are hosting joint practices with the Miami Dolphins ahead of their first preseason game next Saturday.
