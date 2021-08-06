CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Before the Chicago Cubs season took a turn for the worse leading to a rebuild, there were some bright spots. And one of those bright spots was a combined no-hitter thrown by the team in Los Angeles as they beat the Dodgers before their season-ending losing streak.

To celebrate one of the bigger moments, our friends over at Forever Collectibles has released a very special no-hitter bobblehead for the Cubs. This bobblehad features Zach Davis, Andrew Chafin, Ryan Tepera and Craig Kimbrel, the pitchers who combined for the no-hitter earlier in the season.

Check it out below:

The bobblehead is limited to 39 pieces total and is available now for preorder for $90.

