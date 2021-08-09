CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

Bears Forum Bulls Forum Blackhawks Forum Cubs Forum White Sox Forum Fire Forum

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen eyeing a fresh start with new team

Christian Villanueva 0 Comments , ,
BULLS 

As NBA free agency progresses late into the summer, Bulls restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen is hoping to find a new home to play basketball. The 24-year-old Finnish pro was drafted back in 2017 by the Chicago Bulls with the number 7 pick in the draft.

The Chicago Bulls have yet to re-sign Markkanen to a new deal, and it seems that both sides are not particularly interested in inking a new deal. Markkanen recently spoke to a reporter and expressed that he is hoping for a fresh start with a new team in a new city.

Teams that are reportedly showing interest in signing restricted free agent Markkanen are the New Orleans Pelicans and the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets appear to be the current front runners to sign Markkanen to a deal.

In his short 4-year career, Markkanen is averaging 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and a 44 % Field goal percentage. Markkanen has yet to play a full season in his NBA career, as injuries have been a common occurrence. He has missed at least 15 games in each of his first 4 seasons.

It is looking more and more likely that Markkanen will not be playing in a Bulls jersey for the upcoming season, as the Bulls front office has already made numerous moves during free agency.

So far in free agency, the Bulls have already signed big impact players such as Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso. In addition to trading for forward Nikola Vucevic last season, and drafting Ayo Dosunmu in the draft, it remains unclear if Markkanen still fits into what the front office is trying to build.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *