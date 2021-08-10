Matt Nagy Plans to Get Justin Fields Plenty of Reps This Preseason

Chicago Bears fans everywhere will get their wish this preseason. Matt Nagy confirmed to reporters on Tuesday during his press conference that Justin Fields will see plenty of work in the coming weeks.

“The only way we can evaluate is by seeing him play. He’s gotta get valuable reps,” Nagy said. “As we go through these three games, being able to just see what he can do with different players and different teammates, it could be first, second or third team across the board.”

Nagy seems to be continually learning from past mistakes. He took plenty of heat in seasons past for his plans for players in the preseason and their lack of reps. Not only will Fields be seeing a lot of action but it will be varied with whom he sees it.

Matt Nagy remains emphatic that Justin Fields is in line to get a lot of work in preseason games, including Saturday at home vs. MIA. Nagy, of course, will assess the health and stability of the OL when finalizing the Fields plan. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 10, 2021

The offensive line stability could be the one limiting factor for Fields’ number of snaps as the Bears have battled injury and COVID issues all preseason. Rookie Teven Jenkins, the presumptive starting left tackle prior to training, has yet to participate due to a lingering back issue. Free-agent acquisition Elijah Wilkinson has missed most of training camp due to COVID-19 protocols and was only activated on Monday. The offensive line being as in-flux as it is early in camp may not be a good sign for Fields’ playing time on Saturday’s preseason opener against Miami but as the preseason moves forward fans should expect to see Fields more as the line situation settles out.

