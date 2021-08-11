CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Bears Were Aware of Teven Jenkins’ Back Injury Prior to NFL Draft

Anxiety and bad memories among Bears fans are on the rise today as Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy confirmed that the Bears were “well aware” of the back injury that has kept the rookie on ice during this training camp.  Nagy made those comments on the Mully and Haugh Show on AM670 WSCR The Score Radio.

Jenkins, who the Bears traded up for in the 2021 NFL Draft, has yet to take a rep this training camp after being expected to come in right away and compete for the starting left tackle position.  Many expected Jenkins to win that battle and be the Week 1 starter.  There was no timetable given by Nagy for Jenkins to return to practice and as of now the odds-on favorite to start at left tackle for the Bears appears to be Elijah Wilkinson who was signed this past offseason from the Denver Broncos.

The much-maligned Bears offensive line was hoping to see a re-boot for the 2021 season lead by Jenkins and fellow rookie Larry Borom out of Missouri, but early results from training camp have been mixed at-best.  Wilkinson has missed time as well due to COVID-19 protocols and that has led to some early preseason shuffling along the line, which many Bears fans are afraid may stunt star rookie Justin Fields’ development.  Nagy has made it known previously that much of Fields’ on-field workload this preseason may be dictated by the cohesion of the offensive line, so Jenkins continuing to miss time is a major issue.

 

