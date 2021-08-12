David Ross accidentally reveals Chicago Cubs to play in 2022 Field of Dreams game

The MLB world is revolving around Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday night as the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are playing in the inaugural Field of Dreams Game. The event is taking place at the site of the iconic 1989 film “Field of Dreams” and is a one-of-a-kind event. While the two teams are battling it out tonight, MLB has plans to return to the site and play again in 2022 as Rob Manfred announced on Thursday morning. And early reports suggest that the Chicago Cubs will make the trip to Iowa to play in the game. Before Wednesday night’s game against Milwaukee, manager David Ross accidentally revealed that the Cubs will be playing in the game for the 2022 version: Apparently Cubs are in Field of Dreams game next year. Ross spilled the beans before attempting to un-say it. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) August 11, 2021

That was then confirmed by the Des Moines Register on Thursday morning, before Manfred revealed that the game would be returning next year:

However, a baseball source with direct knowledge told The Register on Wednesday evening that there’s momentum behind the idea of the Cubs playing near the “Field of Dreams” site in rural northeast Iowa that the MLB constructed. The source said the Cubs would be one of the teams featured if the MLB returns for a future game in Dyersville.

MLB will aim for a return in August of 2022 and have yet to officially announce the teams for that matchup. But if you believe Ross and the Des Moines Register, expect the North Siders to be featured in the game and dawn some awesome throwbacks.

