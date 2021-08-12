FOCO releases new limited edition Chicago White Sox Field of Dreams Game Bobbleheads

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will make history on Thursday, playing in the first “Field of Dreams” game in MLB at the iconic site in Dyersville, Iowa. But before the two teams face off on Thursday night on FOX, you have the chance to commemorate this special moment with some awesome new bobbleheads.

Our friends over at FOCO have released a limited edition Field of Dreams bobblehead set featuring Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Liam Hendriks, and Jose Abreu. Each piece is limited to 221 and cost $55.00 each.This is a GREAT opportunity to add to your collection!

Check them out below: