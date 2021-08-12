CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Justin Fields dominates Chicago Bears practice on Thursday

Justin Fields Chicago Bears
BEARS 

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is starting to put the pressure on head coach and current starting quarterback Andy Dalton in terms of earning first-team reps eventually. And if Fields continues to get better as the practices go on, the situation will get a little more interesting.

On Thursday, Fields reportedly dominated the Bears joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, putting together an awesome red zone drill in which he threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another. His play drew the praise from multiple beat writers:

 

 

 

The good news for Bears fans is that Fields continues to put together impressive practices in a row. And on Saturday, fans will get to see him in real game action when the Bears take on the Dolphins in the preseason opener.

