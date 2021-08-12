Justin Fields dominates Chicago Bears practice on Thursday

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is starting to put the pressure on head coach and current starting quarterback Andy Dalton in terms of earning first-team reps eventually. And if Fields continues to get better as the practices go on, the situation will get a little more interesting. On Thursday, Fields reportedly dominated the Bears joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, putting together an awesome red zone drill in which he threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another. His play drew the praise from multiple beat writers: Well there’s no doubt the best QB on either field today was Justin Fields. Just completed a nearly perfect red zone period. Only incompletion was a drop by Riley Ridley in the back corner of the end zone on a good ball. All of Fields’ talent was on display. #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 12, 2021

Justin Fields was on fire during a deep red zone period vs. the Dolphins. Had three touchdown passes and a nifty out-of-the-pocket scramble that resulted in a rushing TD (should note that QBs are not to be touched in practice). — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) August 12, 2021

Second day of the Bears-Dolphins joint practices is now over. I spent most of the day watching the Bears' offense vs. the Dolphins' defense. Just two thoughts: 1. Justin Fields was the best player on Field 3. 2. Andy Dalton's struggles were real vs. the Dolphins' starters. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 12, 2021

Justin Field is slinging it today. John Vae Johnson with a nice 30 yard gain. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 12, 2021

Anticipation from Justin Fields on this throw. Got ball to the spot before it was apparent he’d be open there. https://t.co/hq09Nh2109 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 12, 2021

The good news for Bears fans is that Fields continues to put together impressive practices in a row. And on Saturday, fans will get to see him in real game action when the Bears take on the Dolphins in the preseason opener.

Make sure to check out our Chicago Bears forum for the latest on the team.