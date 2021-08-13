White Sox Walk it Off on Field of Dreams

It was a night to remember for baseball fans around the world, particularly for White Sox fans. Kevin Costner walked onto the field with a baseball in hand, looking around as he took in the moment. Suddenly White Sox and Yankee players emerged out of the corn fields. Sporting the uniforms from 1919, the White Sox took the field in Dyersville, Iowa. Lance Lynn on the mound. The stage was set. The first ever MLB baseball game in the state of Iowa was next.



A baseball game based off a movie from 30 years ago, ended with a perfect storybook ending for the White Sox. Tim Anderson was the hero of this version. Down 8-7 with 1 out in the bottom of the 9th inning, Anderson launched a two-run homerun into the corn in right field for a walk off victory Thursday night.

A FIELD OF DREAMS IT WAS!✨



TIM ANDERSON WINS IT FOR THE @whitesox!!! pic.twitter.com/kkX4sRcgN6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 13, 2021

The White Sox blew a 7-4 lead in the top of the 9th, as Liam Hendriks gave up two home runs. One to Aaron Judge, and the go ahead one to Giancarlo Stanton. With 3 outs to try and tie it, Anderson had a better idea, a walk off to send everybody home.



That is the beauty of baseball. One pitch, one swing, one moment is all it takes.

THE MAN OF THE HOUR!@TimAnderson7 joins Tom Verducci after his walk-off homer! @whitesox pic.twitter.com/A8iRpchDOs — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 13, 2021

“The game is never over till it’s over. I knew what I was looking for and I didn’t miss, let’s go home,” said All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson during his post-game interview on Fox. It’s a testament to how resilient this team has been all year, especially with the quantity of injuries the team has suffered.



Baseballs were lost in the corn fields all night. A total of 8 homeruns were hit in the game, 4 from each team. The first one in the first ever MLB game in Iowa? None other than reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu. Homers from Eloy Jimenez, and Seby Zavala also found their way to the corn.



The White Sox are now 68-48 on the season, with a stretch of 14 straight games against teams over .500 starting Saturday. Things are started to get very interesting. The White Sox have been heavily criticized for not being able to beat good teams with records over 500. Last night, on national television, they showed the league that they are more than capable.



With a little less than two months left in the season, the White Sox hold a 11.5 game lead in the American League Central over the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians, who are both tied for second place. This lead provides them a great cushion to be able to rest their stars and keep them fresh for the big show, October baseball.



The White Sox are off Friday but will be taking on the Yankees two more times this weekend back at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, starting Saturday night.