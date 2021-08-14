VIDEO: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields scores rushing TD in preseason debut

It was a rocky start for Matt Nagy’s offense in the Chicago Bears preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins but that changed late in the first half.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields led the Bears to a field goal on the final possession before halftime to cut Miami’s lead to 13-3. But it was the first drive of the second half that Fields flashed his talent.

The quarterback completed all four of his passing attempts moving the Bears down the field on the first drive of the second half. And then he capped it with this rushing touchdown to find the end zone for the first time in his career: