CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

Bears Forum Bulls Forum Blackhawks Forum Cubs Forum White Sox Forum Fire Forum

Expectations Sky High for Chicago Bears’ Jaylon Johnson

Nick B 0 Comments , , , , , , , ,
BEARS 

Optimism is running high at Chicago Bears training in regards to a young skill position player.  This one however is not named Justin Fields. Second-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson has started to get the attention of some Bears’ veterans in camp, namely Tashaun Gibson.

This is incredibly high praise for Johnson, the 50th overall pick (2nd Round) in the 2020 NFL draft.   Johnson had a solid rookie campaign with the Bears before it was cut short by a shoulder injury that had also plagued him in college at Utah.  If Gibson is right, and Johnson is back to his rookie year form, in great shape, and fully healed it bodes well for the Bears secondary in 2021.  Expectations were already being put on Johnson to help replace the production of former Bears’ cornerback Kyle Fuller who signed with Denver this past offseason and comments like this from Gibson give fans hope that those expectations can be met.

If Johnson ends up anywhere near one of the top five cornerbacks in the league that will help the Bears immensely as they look to rebuild their defensive secondary around players like Johnson, Eddie Jackson, Duke Shelley, and Kindle Vildore.  The biggest question remaining with Johnson is his ability to stay healthy and that will only be answered in time.

Make sure to check out our Chicago Bears forum for the latest on the team as training camp continues in the month of August leading up to the Week 1 kickoff in early September against the Rams.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *