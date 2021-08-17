Matt Nagy reportedly not happy with his offense in Tuesday’s Chicago Bears practice

After a shell day on Monday, the Chicago Bears returned to full pads at Halas Hall for Tuesday’s practice and it reportedly didn’t go as good for the offense as head coach Matt Nagy wanted it to. There were multiple dropped passes (mainly second and third team), a few interceptions and even some problems lining up in the proper formations for Nagy and his offense. It got to the point where the head coach had to yell at his offense and call the practice a “shit show” in order to get them back on track: Coach Matt Nagy just told his sideline that this is a “shit show” — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) August 17, 2021 Nagy wasn’t the only coach to express his frustrations as Lester Wiltfong of Windy City Gridiron pointed out. Wide receiver coach Mike Furrey also wasn’t happy about his team not being able to get lined up:

WR Coach Mike Furrey “We can’t even get lined up in trips right now… this is the most embarrassing day.” #Bears — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) August 17, 2021

Things weren’t going great for both quarterbacks but it does sound like Andy Dalton did have the better day out there as rookie Justin Fields struggled a little bit. It’s the second week of the preseason and the Bears are still ironing out the details but these type of struggles aren’t something you want to see for an offense that needs to turn things around no matter who the quarterback is.

The Bears hit the practice fields again on Wednesday and Thursday at Halas Hall.

