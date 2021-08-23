Patrick Williams is itching to get a taste of playoff basketball

It’s hard to argue that someone else had a better Summer than Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams in terms of improving his game and confidence.

After a strong Summer League showing in Las Vegas, Williams looked really good in the three games he played in and now he’s taking that improvement into the training camp and is hoping to help get the Bulls back to the playoffs. This offseason, Williams and head coach Billy Donovan were spotted at a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game when they took down Brooklyn at home and eventually went on to win the title.

Now, after that experience, Williams is hoping to get a taste of playoff basketball and the atmosphere that comes with it as he noted during an interview at the Summer League:

“Walking in the gym, I got goosebumps the whole game,” Williams said during an interview in Las Vegas alongside Ayo Dosunmu and Devon Dotson. “I was like, ‘I need to be here, this is where we need to be at.’ Play harder. The atmosphere is even crazier. We got to be there, bro. We got to be there.” – via BleacherNation

Donovan was hoping to get Williams a taste of the playoff atmosphere while dishing some tips watching Kevin Durant, who Donovan coached in Oklahoma City. The experience really got to Williams in a good way and now it’s up to him as well as the new look Bulls featuring Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan.