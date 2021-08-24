Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story hints he’d be interested in Chicago Cubs

One of the biggest storylines in what was a memorable 2021 MLB Trade Deadline was Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story staying put and not being moved.

Story is set to be a free agent after this season and will be one of the top players pursued on the open market. So seeing him stay put was a little shocking to some. But it could pay off in the long run for a team like the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs made the decision to sell off several valuable assets such as Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez. Now, as they enter a rebuild the team has the chance to land a piece that could accelerate the process and he’s currently at Wrigley Field this week.

Ahead of Wednesday’s double-header between the Cubs and Rockies at Wrigley Field, Story talked to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic:

“It’s a special place,” Story said. “I was just talking to our hitting coach, (Jeff) Salazar, about it. When you’re here, there’s something different about it. Here and New York and Boston, in those three stadiums, you just feel a different atmosphere about it. But, yeah, it certainly brings memories back to 2018. It was obviously good for my team. It was electric, man. I feel like that’s what it’s all about playing baseball …. “From afar, it’s such a historic organization. I love playing here. The fans are great. Just coming here over the last six years, it’s a place you look forward to coming, for sure.”

The 28-year-old Story is hitting .251/.327/.783 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI’s for the Rockies this season but has battled some injuries throughout the year. Still the resume is there and for a team that could use an elite infielder, Story would speed up the rebuild process and maybe have fans feeling a little better after what has happened.

