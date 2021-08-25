Matt Nagy had ridiculous quote about where Chicago Bears offense is at this point in camp

The Chicago Bears stuck to their plan and have committed to Andy Dalton being the starting quarterback for the Week 1 matchup in Los Angeles vs. the Rams. Dalton will get that starting nod over rookie Justin Fields but we will likely see Fields at some point this season and it might be sooner than later.
But on Wednesday before the Bears took the field for
padded practice a walk through at Halas Hall, Nagy was asked what makes him so confident that his offense will be better this year. He responded with a ridiculous answer that should leave many worried….
“Probably the way we’ve been practicing, the tempo… I told you all when I got here, this offense takes a few years to get going. We’re at that spot right now. We’ve had guys on this team for 2, 3, 4 years.”
Hold on. WHAT.
What on earth is this? An offense that needs to take 3-4 years to develop? How? This is something that should worry a lot of people going into this 2021 season for a few reasons. First, how many skill position players on offense have been on this roster since Nagy got here in 2018? Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen and? That’s it.
What about quarterback? Nagy went on to mention the quarterback as well in terms of getting it right, completely ignoring that they have shuffled through quarterbacks like Mitch Trubisky, Chase Daniel and Nick Foles. How about having to scale the playbook? Also, what has this offense shown in the previous two seasons to make us think it’s on track? Nothing.
This process hasn’t worked so far and this quote is an alarming one….. The sooner we get to Justin Fields starting, the better.
