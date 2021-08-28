WATCH: Justin Fields escapes pocket, throws dart for touchdown

The first half has been a struggle for the Chicago Bears offense despite Justin Fields starting the game. Prior to the two-minute drive, the Bears had just three total drives and 15 plays for the “first team” offense.

But after Tennessee scored to take a 10-7 lead, Fields got the ball with just under two minutes and he delivered.

Watch as Fields escapes the pocket and then throws an absolute dart on the run back shoulder to Jesper Horsted: