WATCH: Justin Fields escapes pocket, throws dart for touchdown

The first half has been a struggle for the Chicago Bears offense despite Justin Fields starting the game. Prior to the two-minute drive, the Bears had just three total drives and 15 plays for the “first team” offense.
But after Tennessee scored to take a 10-7 lead, Fields got the ball with just under two minutes and he delivered.
Watch as Fields escapes the pocket and then throws an absolute dart on the run back shoulder to Jesper Horsted:
Fields into a tight window for SIX. @justnfields
📺: #CHIvsTEN on @NFLNetwork (or check local listings)
📱: https://t.co/fuBaH7nb4O pic.twitter.com/boIVuztVHf
— NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2021
That’s what we call a “HOLY SHIT” throw from the rookie quarterback. Wow.
Make sure to check out our Chicago Bears forum for more on the Monsters of the Midway.