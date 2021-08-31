Should the Chicago Bears take a look at OL Matt Skura?

NFL teams have to trim down their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday’s 3 p.m. CDT deadline, meaning there will be a good amount of talent out there for teams to try and sign if needed. For the Chicago Bears, they are a team that could potentially be active in terms of monitoring cuts and adding to their roster especially at positions of need. And on Monday, one intriguing target became available who the Bears are familiar with. Per reports, the Miami Dolphins are set to release offensive lineman Matt Skura ahead of Tuesday’s deadline: A surprise: The #Dolphins have released C Matt Skura, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2021

Skura is an intriguing name to watch for the Bears as he was released and can sign with any team. The 28-year-old has played four seasons in the NFL and was a starter for the Baltimore Ravens, starting in 48 games and appearing in 54. He’s versatile and can play both center and guard, making him a depth piece the Bears could target.

The lineman was also in Baltimore the same time that current Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo was as there’s a connection there. Chicago was also able to see Skura this training camp and the Bears and Dolphins hosted joint practices together at Halas Hall.

Skura won’t be the only offensive lineman released before Tuesday’s deadline and with the unit needing all the help it can get, keep an eye on a team like Chicago the next few days.

