Report: Chicago Bears interested in former DB that’s now on trade block

The Chicago Bears made a decision a few years ago to not re-sign nickel corner Bryce Callahan as he was dealing with a foot injury that required him to have surgery. He landed in Denver with his former defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, as the Broncos got a bargain deal on the talented nickel. After missing all of 2019 with that foot injury, Callahan returned in 2020 playing in 10 games for Fangio’s defense. But now it appears as if the Broncos are ready to move on from him in 2021 and the Bears could be a suitor. Per Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, the Broncos are reportedly hearing from a few teams including the Bears about a potential trade for Callahan: Hearing from multiple sources that Broncos CB Bryce Callahan is a player to monitor for a potential trade, would be a VERY hot commodity if cut Bears among interested teams Jets GM Joe Douglas was Chicago's Director of College Scouting in 2015 when Callahan signed as an UDFA — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) September 2, 2021

This is the second report of the Broncos reportedly shopping Callahan but the first to really mention the Bears.

Callahan has one year left on his deal and is owed $6.5M for the 2021 season. That’s a big number for a team to take in a contract but for the Bears, adding the nickel corner back would fill one question in their secondary. The Bears are set to roll out Duke Shelley in the nickel and the former Kansas State standout hasn’t really shined in the preseason.

With just 10 days until Week 1, Callahan is certainly a name to keep an eye on in terms of a potential trade and the Bears might just be the perfect partner for him.

