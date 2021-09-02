The NFL’s Oldest Roster Belongs to the Chicago Bears

You could say the ups and downs the Chicago Bears have gone through the last couple years have aged fans with all the stress that’s come along with rooting for them. This year however, it’s the team itself that is aged compared to the rest of their competition. A dive into the final 53-man rosters by PhillyVoice.com finds the Bears own the oldest roster in the NFL with an average age of 27-years old. Here’s a look at the bottom 5 in terms of age:

28. New England Patriots: 26.5 years old

29. Arizona Cardinals: 26.7 years old

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 26.7 years old

31. Houston Texans: 26.8 years old

32. Chicago Bears: 27 years old

Which NFL teams are the oldest, and the youngest, based on the 53-man rosters around the league?https://t.co/TqrcqCBli9 @JimmyKempski — PhillyVoice (@thephillyvoice) September 1, 2021

That’s a rather mixed bag of teams considering the Bucs are coming off a Super Bowl victory (and Tom Brady continues to climb into his 40s) yet on the flipside there’s the lowly Texans without much to hang their hats on entering the 2021 season. Nevertheless, this isn’t the first time the Bears have found themselves among the old boys club in the NFL. In 2020, they compiled the 2nd oldest roster and ranked 22nd in age in 2019. As for this year, a quick look at the top paid players on the Bears you’ll find 31-year old Robert Quinn, 30-year old Khalil Mack, 31-year old Akiem Hicks, 34-year old Jimmy Graham and 33-year old Andy Dalton among the top 12 names.