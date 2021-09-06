Three White Sox Players land on the 10 Day IL

At the beginning of the week the White Sox placed starting pitcher Lance Lynn and shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL. In reality, its more about letting their players continue to get rest before the playoffs begin a month from now. It was reiterated by manager Tony LaRussa that Anderson would be on the field if it was October.

Prior to tonight’s series finale vs. Pittsburgh, the #WhiteSox made the following six roster moves: pic.twitter.com/sDym2dVOxU — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 1, 2021

The bright side of this news is that Gavin Sheets was once again called up from AAA and had an immediate impact with two homers and 4 RBI’s in Wednesday night’s 6 to 3 win over the Pirates. Jake Lamb was designated for assignment and was claimed by the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. Romy Gonzalez was also called up from AAA for the first time in his career.



On Friday, starting pitcher Lucas Giolito is the latest player to join Anderson and Lynn on the injured list. It is important to note that Giolito looked visibly uncomfortable during his last start on Tuesday night. On a slow chopper toward the mound, Giolito’s leg buckled a little when he leaned down to pick up the ball and throw to first.



Giolito tried to stay in the game but was only able to throw a few more pitches before LaRussa ultimately decided to pull him from the game. The injury suffered was simply hamstring tightness according to the White Sox, and it is believed Giolito will only miss one start.



In correspondence with this move, the White Sox also recalled pitcher Ryan Burr from AAA.

Giolito says that he's played catch for the second day in a row and that his hamstring is feeling good. Adds that he's not pushing it. — ESPN White Sox (@ESPNWhiteSox) September 3, 2021

Although Giolito said he is feeling better, the White Sox are not in a rush to bring him back, same with Anderson and Lynn.



With the great season that Reynaldo Lopez has been having as a reliever, mixed in with spot starts, there is no rush to bring Giolito or Lynn back. Michael Kopech is another option for the White Sox to use for a spot start while their starters recover.



If the White Sox were in the middle of a tight division race, it would be a different story. Again, White Sox management has been steady with their approach all second half to give rest to whoever needs it.



Outfielder Adam Engel will be sent on a rehab assignment in the minors soon.