McVay: Rams “Naive” to Not Plan for Bears’ Justin Fields

The minutes continue to tick down until the Chicago Bears kick off their 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams out on the west coast, and while the Bears’ offense has their hands full with Aaron Donald and company, Rams head coach Sean McVay offered a little insight into their game planning this week. Talking to the media on Monday, McVay offered up this response when discussing the ongoing situation around Bears’ rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ potential playing time:

I think it would be naive for us not to prepare for them to be able to utilize him in some form or fashion.

If there’s been one theme to the Bears’ preseason, it’s been fans clamoring to see Justin Fields start sooner rather than later in regular season action. It might be easy to describe Matt Nagy’s offensive approach as “creative” with all the gadget plays that have been executed (and some not all too well executed) during his time in Chicago. Could Nagy unveil a special set of plays to get Fields in the game for a handful of snaps? McVay seems to think the possibility is on the table.

Meanwhile, the Rams head coach was also quick to heap praise on the actual starter for Sunday’s game, Andy Dalton:

Andy is a winning quarterback in this league. (He) does a great job. I really have seen a lot of film of Andy, even going back to when Jay Gruden was his (offensive) coordinator at Cincinnati. So, very familiar with what a really good quarterback he is. He does a great job, accurate, anticipation, recognizes the looks defensively, can straighten up protections.

Whatever the Bears end up throwing at the Rams on Sunday night, it will be under the helm of new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris who is coming off a 6 year stint with the Atlanta Falcons which wrapped up with an interim head coaching spot down the stretch in 2020.