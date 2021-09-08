Report: Eddie Goldman dealing with injury; Chicago Bears sign two practice squad players

The Chicago Bears are set to return to the practice fields on Wednesday at Halas Hall in preparation for Week 1 at Los Angeles. But when the Bears do hit the practice fields, they may be without a key clog of their defense. According to The Athletic’s Adam Jahns, there is word circulating that nose tackle Eddie Goldman is dealing with an injury. Jahns went on to say that his status for Week 1 is unknown but we should know more on Wednesday after practice: There is word circulating that Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman is dealing with an injury. Not sure what that means for his status yet vs. the Rams or beyond. But the Bears recently worked out three defensive linemen. The first injury report for the week comes out later today. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) September 8, 2021 Just minutes after Jahns sent out that tweet, the Bears announced they had made some moves regarding their practice squad. They released DT Auzoyah Alufohai and RB Artavis Pierce from the practice squad and added DT Margus Hunt and NT Damion Square to the practice squad. Uh, that’s not good.

Those moves do signal that something is potentially wrong with Goldman which would be a blow to the Bears defense. Goldman missed all of last season, opting out due to COVID-19 concerns and Chicago’s defense struggled up the middle sometimes. Even this offseason, there were concerns with Goldman as he didn’t show up to OTA’s that were mandatory.

The Bears should be releasing their first injury report today, so we could get a little more clarity on exactly what is going on. But this news early on Wednesday morning ahead of Week 1 isn’t very encouraging, to say the least.

