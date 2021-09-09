Insider hints it could be a long wait for Chicago Bears rookie QB Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears stood by their plan to make Andy Dalton the starter in Week 1 as the prep for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. Despite trading up and drafting rookie Justin Fields in the first round, the Bears are going with Dalton in hopes he can turn around this offense. But how long will it be before we see Fields as the starter? Many fans hope its sooner than later even if the Bears get off to a good start. It’s clear that Fields is the future of this franchise and the sooner he gets on the field, the faster the process speeds up. However, one NFL insider thinks it’s going to be a long wait. Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron tweeted that he talked to someone with knowledge inside the Bears organization and their guess for a Fields debut is a while from now:

I have no clue when Justin Fields starts for #Bears. I've said wk 4 vs Det. However, spoke with an insider who spoke to Nagy directly recently and while Nagy gave no indication of a date ("when he's ready"), insider feels it will be a long wait. He predicted wk 15 vs Min. FWIW — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) September 8, 2021

This is just one guy’s prediction and if Dalton does struggle, Nagy may be forced to show his hand earlier than he wants and turn to Fields. That’s a very realistic scenario for this season and Nagy does have the luxury of going to a talented rookie in case everything fails. It does appear that Fields is where the Bears want him to be in his development and likely past that.

But for whatever reason, Nagy and the Bears are holding up their promise to Dalton in terms of being the starter. Now the only question left is, how long does that last?

