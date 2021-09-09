Justin Fields’ Jersey One of the Hottest Sellers in the NFL

Justin Fields continues to make the Chicago Bears more and more relevant in the NFL universe. It’s difficult at times to remember he has yet to even take a snap in a regular season game. News broke today that since August 1st Justin Fields is the fourth-ranked jersey seller in the NFL. Fields is joined by fellow rookie Mac Jones of the New England Patriots, up-start Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, and veterans Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Top-selling NFL jerseys for @Fanatics since Aug 1: Josh Allen, Mac Jones, Tom Brady, Justin Fields, Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/2vRGk8unNk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

The hype around Fields is real, but Matt Nagy continues to try and temper that hype by not rushing Fields into action. Regardless of where Fields ends up on this list during the course of the season, he may end up being the player whose actual jersey is seen the least if some predictions of his first playing time come true.

That may end up being a positive for his long-term future, however, as the Bears have battled offensive line injury issues since the start of camp. Fellow rookie Teven Jenkins, who was expected to protect Fields’ blindside has been sidelined indefinitely with a back injury. The Bears hope that the recent signing of Jason Peters can provide Jenkins time to get back as well as provide Fields adequate protection once he does play.