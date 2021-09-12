Chicago Bears fans enjoying Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggles vs. the Saints

The Chicago Bears don’t kickoff their 2021 season until Sunday night as they take on the Los Angeles Rams in new SoFi Stadium but they were able to cheer for something early on in the day. Green Bay and quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled in their matchup against the New Orleans Saints down in Jacksonville, getting blown out 38-3 and it wasn’t close from the start. Rodgers struggled in this one, completing 15 of his 28 attempts for 133 yards, 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He posted a rating of 36.8 before the Packers went to Jordan Love for the fourth quarter. At the expense of their hated rivals, Bears fans were loving what was going on in that game and weren’t shy to share that via Twitter: Passer rating if thrown into the dirt every play: 39.6 Aaron Rodgers passer rating vs Saints today: 32.8 😳 pic.twitter.com/V6AtVFi3hx — PFF (@PFF) September 12, 2021

Saints to the Packers right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/LPlYDsJdyA — Allyson (@ABQBearsGrl89) September 12, 2021

Aaron Rodgers would probably be sharper if he showed up for offseason workouts #LastDance # Jordan Love time — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) September 12, 2021

When you get the push notification of the Packers-Saints score pic.twitter.com/vtoHIm3xU2 — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) September 12, 2021

Thanks to Aaron Rodgers for waiting until the year I drafted him in two fantasy leagues to fall apart… That part of me is disappointed, but as a #Bears fan, I’m enjoying watching this Packers game so far. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 12, 2021

The Packers getting blown out brings me as much joy as a Bears win and that’s petty and I don’t care. — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) September 12, 2021

Whether or not the #Bears win, the #Packers struggling like this will always put a smile on my face. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) September 12, 2021

The Bears have the chance to be the only NFC North team to earn a victory in Week 1 with Minnesota losing to Cincinnati in overtime and Detroit losing to San Francisco at home. But it won’t be easy with a good Los Angeles Rams team looming.

And yeah, we probably shouldn’t laugh to much at our friends up North but any time you get the chance to do so, you need to because we haven’t had many moments like this. Now, a Bears win would just put the cherry on top today.

