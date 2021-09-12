CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

Bears Forum Bulls Forum Blackhawks Forum Cubs Forum White Sox Forum Fire Forum

Chicago Bears fans enjoying Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggles vs. the Saints

Ned F 0 Comments ,
BEARS 

The Chicago Bears don’t kickoff their 2021 season until Sunday night as they take on the Los Angeles Rams in new SoFi Stadium but they were able to cheer for something early on in the day.

Green Bay and quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled in their matchup against the New Orleans Saints down in Jacksonville, getting blown out 38-3 and it wasn’t close from the start. Rodgers struggled in this one, completing 15 of his 28 attempts for 133 yards, 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He posted a rating of 36.8 before the Packers went to Jordan Love for the fourth quarter.

At the expense of their hated rivals, Bears fans were loving what was going on in that game and weren’t shy to share that via Twitter:

 

The Bears have the chance to be the only NFC North team to earn a victory in Week 1 with Minnesota losing to Cincinnati in overtime and Detroit losing to San Francisco at home. But it won’t be easy with a good Los Angeles Rams team looming.

And yeah, we probably shouldn’t laugh to much at our friends up North but any time you get the chance to do so, you need to because we haven’t had many moments like this. Now, a Bears win would just put the cherry on top today.

Make sure to check out our Chicago Bears forum for the latest on the Monsters of the Midway.

Ned F 0 Comments ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *