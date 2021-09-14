Matt Nagy now the favorite to be first NFL head coach fired this year

Year four of the Matt Nagy era isn’t off to a hot start for the Chicago Bears, falling to 0-1 with their 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. And while the offense wasn’t the biggest weakness on Sunday night, the Bears still only scored 14 points and scored on just two of their eight drives in the game.

With head coach Matt Nagy picking Andy Dalton over Justin Fields, he’s opened himself up to some criticism and that has continued here in Week 1. Now, with the Bears facing an 0-1 start to their season many think Nagy is on the hot seat and could be the first coach to be axed this season.

According to Sports Betting Dime, Nagy is the odds on favorite to be the first coach to be fired, sitting at +500 on the list. Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer isn’t far behind at +700 and Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is at +750. Take a look at the full list below via Lester Wiltfong of Windy City Gridiron: