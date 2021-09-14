Year four of the Matt Nagy era isn’t off to a hot start for the Chicago Bears, falling to 0-1 with their 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. And while the offense wasn’t the biggest weakness on Sunday night, the Bears still only scored 14 points and scored on just two of their eight drives in the game.
With head coach Matt Nagy picking Andy Dalton over Justin Fields, he’s opened himself up to some criticism and that has continued here in Week 1. Now, with the Bears facing an 0-1 start to their season many think Nagy is on the hot seat and could be the first coach to be axed this season.
According to Sports Betting Dime, Nagy is the odds on favorite to be the first coach to be fired, sitting at +500 on the list. Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer isn’t far behind at +700 and Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is at +750. Take a look at the full list below via Lester Wiltfong of Windy City Gridiron:
Here's are @SBD's odds on the 1st #NFL coach to be fired/resign:
Nagy #Bears +500
Zimmer #Vikings +700
Reich #Colts +750
McCarthy #Cowboys +1100
LaFleur #Packers +1150
Fangio #Broncos +1500
Taylor #Bengals +1900
Judge #Giants +2400
Meyer – #Jaguars +2700
Campbell – #Lions +2800
This could just be some overreaction after Week 1 but the bottom line is that the Bears offense wasn’t great and as Nagy said in the preseason, this is year four and everything should click, it hasn’t through the first game.
What Nagy does have is an ace in his back pocket in rookie Justin Fields. But when will he pull that out and save his job? Stay tuned.
One thought on “Matt Nagy now the favorite to be first NFL head coach fired this year”
If Nagy continues to call the plays and Bears lose 2 straight games at any point in the season. He should be fired asap especially if he hasn’t started Justin Fields. This team can’t afford to have a bad start to the season if Fields can become the differencemaker on this team. He is more of a leader than washed up Andy Dalton.