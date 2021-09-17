NFL analyst reveals Matt Nagy’s hot seat level going into Week 2

The Chicago Bears didn’t get off to a great start in Week 1, losing 34-14 to the Los Angeles Rams. And while Andy Dalton and the offense moved the ball they only scored on two of their eight drives. Overall, the Bears could have been better on both offense and defense.

Going into Week 2, the Bears are hoping to improve in those areas and taking on the Cincinnati Bengals gives them that chance. However, a loss could really take this thing down hill for a potential disaster of a season.

As we go into Week 2, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk introduced a new “hot seat” segment he will put together every week as he takes a look at how hot the seats are for coaches and general managers. In Week 2, Florio did mention Bears head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, listing them on the hot seat. But how hot is that seat? He explains:

Everyone in Chicago: Many believe that G.M. Ryan Pace, coach Matt Nagy, and possibly even team president Ted Phillips are on the hot seat this year. This ignores the fact that the team has been to the playoffs twice in the last three years. It also overlooks the reality that the decision to send next year’s first-round pick to the Giants in order to trade up for quarterback Justin Fields automatically gives everyone at least two years. Hot-seat rating: One.

It’s interesting to see Florio’s take on the situation from the outside, not believing that the seat is red hot yet but instead just a little warm. The biggest reason for that just might be Justin Fields as the ace in the back pocket of the Bears.