Justin Fields replaces Andy Dalton at quarterback for Chicago Bears

UPDATE 1:32pm CT: Andy Dalton is back on the sideline but without his helmet. Dalton is back out on the field now. He's not carrying a helmet but is in uniform. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 19, 2021 ORIGINAL STORY: Running hasn’t been something Andy Dalton is known for, but after a first down scramble, the Bears starting quarterback is headed to the locker room with an apparent leg injury. According to the team, he is questionable to return.

Andy Dalton heading to lockeroom. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) September 19, 2021

Andy Dalton received big applause of appreciation from the north end zone as he headed to the locker room — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) September 19, 2021

Dalton did head to the sideline tent after his injury, as Justin Fields relieved him at quarterback. Dalton appeared on the Bears’ next possession, however there was apparent discomfort from the veteran.

Through the first half, Dalton has gone 9/10 for 56 yards and a touchdown to Allen Robinson. He’s also added two runs for 25 yards. Fields meanwhile is 0/1 on his lone pass attempt on the day.

We will update more as news on Dalton’s injury becomes available.

