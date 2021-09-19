CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

Bears Forum Bulls Forum Blackhawks Forum Cubs Forum White Sox Forum Fire Forum

Justin Fields replaces Andy Dalton at quarterback for Chicago Bears

Stephen Johnson 0 Comments , , ,
BEARS 

UPDATE 1:32pm CT: Andy Dalton is back on the sideline but without his helmet.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Running hasn’t been something Andy Dalton is known for, but after a first down scramble, the Bears starting quarterback is headed to the locker room with an apparent leg injury. According to the team, he is questionable to return.

Dalton did head to the sideline tent after his injury, as Justin Fields relieved him at quarterback. Dalton appeared on the Bears’ next possession, however there was apparent discomfort from the veteran.

Through the first half, Dalton has gone 9/10 for 56 yards and a touchdown to Allen Robinson. He’s also added two runs for 25 yards. Fields meanwhile is 0/1 on his lone pass attempt on the day.

We will update more as news on Dalton’s injury becomes available.

Talk Bears 24/7 on the ChiCitySports forums with a live thread on today’s game vs the Bengals!

 

Stephen Johnson 0 Comments , , ,

Stephen Johnson

Stephen Johnson is the Media Manager for ChiCitySports and the host of the 1Up Fantasy podcast on the ChiCitySports Podcast Network. He has over 15 years in broadcast experience with ESPN Radio and CBS, and is a former Fantasy Football Expert for Chicago's 670AM The Score.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *