A potential left tackle option could be available for Chicago Bears in 2022

The Chicago Bears are getting set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, seeking their first win of the year after falling to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. And while Matt Nagy and his team are hoping to improve in front of their home crowd, the future of the franchise is still a hot topic especially with Justin Fields reportedly seeing an increased role this week.

While the Bears feel like they have their quarterback of the future, the offensive line still has question marks with rookie second-round pick Teven Jenkins missing the start of the year with a back injury and Germain Ifedi likely not being the long-term solution on the right side. But with Week 2 here, ESPN dropped a tidbit that there could be a potential franchise tackle being available.

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano broke down a situation with the New Orleans Saints and left tackle Terron Armstead:

The Saints secured cornerback Marshon Lattimore to a five-year extension but have one more contract issue looming: left tackle Terron Armstead, a 2022 free agent. I’m hearing he is set to play out the final year of his deal and hit the open market in March. Armstead is still a premier left tackle at age 30, and he can’t be franchise tagged because a recent contract restructure includes voidable years. So unless the Saints come up with a massive offer commensurate with top tackles in his age and price range, they’ll need to find a new edge protector next season.

Interesting.