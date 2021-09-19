Matt Nagy wont tip his hand on Chicago Bears starting QB

During Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, starting quarterback Andy Dalton had to be replaced by rookie Justin Fields after suffering a knee injury. Dalton left the game in the second quarter, paving way for Fields to play the rest of the game and help lead the Bears to a win.

While Fields didn’t light it up by any means, he provided some excitement and potential to this offense. But what happens now? It’s still too early to know if Dalton can return and how serious the knee injury is. And following the game, head coach Matt Nagy remained mum on the question of if both quarterbacks are healthy, then who plays?

“I’m not going to get into any of that,” Nagy said following the game via Adam Hoge.

That’s a pretty basic (and right) answer from the head coach as we do not know the severity of the injury to Dalton. However, it’s a valid question for Nagy and it will be the hot storyline all week long as the Bears prep to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon in Week 3.