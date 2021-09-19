REPORT: Justin Fields to See More Playing Time, Making “Wow” Throws

While Bears fans are clamoring for Justin Fields to make his first start, the meter is slowly starting to point in his direction with taking additional snaps — starting today against the Bengals. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Fields has been making “wow” throws during practice and has convinced the coaching staff to give him more playing time in the team’s Week 2 game.

“He’s growing every day. There are wow moments, wow throws every single day in practice. He’s actually coming along faster than they expected. They are essentially head over heels in love with him. They use these packages as growth moments for Fields. No moment is too big, so expect to see for him.”

From @NFLGameDay: #Bears QB Justin Fields continues to deliver WOW moments behind the scenes, as the team uses his packages of plays as growth moments. Plus, the #49ers should feature Eli Mitchell at RB today vs. the #Eagles. pic.twitter.com/7QLQt4VhwL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2021

Head over heels in love? Coming along faster than they expected? Hmm…given the Bears offense stalled out with very few passes beyond 10 yards with Andy Dalton under center, it’s anyone’s guess just how much longer Matt Nagy and company can withstand the limitations of Dalton’s play vs what Fields can bring to the table.

In limited action last week, Fields completed both of his passing attempts for 10 yards, while adding one rushing attempt for 3 yards leading to his first career touchdown. Dalton meanwhile finished the 34-14 loss to the Rams with a stat line of 27-38 for 206 yards no touchdowns and 1 interception.