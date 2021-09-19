WATCH: Chicago Bears Roquan Smith’s 4th Quarter Pick-6

Facing a crucial 3rd and 4, the Bears defense stepped up big at the right time with Roquan Smith picking off a Joe Burrow pass and taking it to the house with a convoy of Bears’ defenders clearing the way for the linebacker. Watch the play here:

Roquan Smith said "GIMMIE THAT!" Bears pick off Burrow & take it all the way home 🐻⬇️ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/2R9ve8bemH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 19, 2021

The big play put the Bears up 17-3 with 10:55 left in the 4th quarter. Thus far, Smith has 8 tackles, 1 sack and a pass deflection to go along with the interception. Could we be seeing a NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for the Bears’ linebacker?

Join the conversation on the Monsters of the Midway 24/7 on the ChiCitySports forums!