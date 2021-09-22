Dave Stieb talks about potential Cy Young snubs, sticky substances and more

Major League Baseball is heading down their stretch one with intriguing postseason races including the AL Wild Card, the NL West, the NL East and much more here in September. With the season being back to normal, it’s offered plenty more storylines this season than last.

The biggest? Sticky substances.

MLB cracked down on stick substances during the middle of the season, punishing pitchers if they are caught with the in-game checks. For one former pitcher, Dave Stieb talked about the substances and he doesn’t think things are much different. Here is what he said via Betway about the substances and the game today:

A big factor in this is the widespread use of illegal sticky substances, which help pitchers grip the ball better and spin the ball more. Many of these substances, like Spider Tack, are modern inventions that were not available to Stieb when he played. “All I ever used was the rosin bag,” he explains. “My fingers were almost black by the end of the game because I went to it a lot to give me that grip. “We always heard about some of the old timers using hair gel so the ball would sink, or using sandpaper or nail file to scuff it up. “But I was never aware of anyone who I played with, or against, using anything like that.”

The former pitcher is happy that they are cracking down on it but he does think there should be some different measures due to it not being fair for the batter in this situation.