Mayor Lori Lightfoot appears to have changed stance, willing to work with Chicago Bears to stay?

Rumors have been flying surrounding the Chicago Bears and a potential move to Arlington Heights on the site of the soon-to-be closed racetrack. While nothing has been set in stone just yet, there has been some criticism about the move and not only from fans. Months ago Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot criticized the Bears in a press conference back in June calling the team’s bid for the Arlington Park location is just “noise and a negotiating tactic”: “We want the organization to focus on putting a winning team on the field, beating the Packers finally, and being relevant past October,” Lightfoot said.

But now her tune has changed according to The Chicago Sun-Times:

“I am a Bears fan. I want the Bears to stay in the city of Chicago. And we are willing to work with them to try to address their concerns . But I’ve got to do it in a way that is fiscally prudent and doesn’t preclude other uses in that stadium,” Lightfoot via the Chicago Sun-Times. “We are evaluating ways in which we can enhance the fan experience at Soldier Field. …I know that it can be better. I’ve been to other stadiums across the country where the fan experience is far superior to what we have at Soldier Field.”

Interesting.

It seems as if someone realized that the Bears are closer to leaving the city than she thought they were. Things are starting to amp up a bit despite nothing being announced and seeing all of these new stadiums on TV with state of the art amenities is just making me giddy to get a new stadium.

This also feels like the ball is in the Bears’ court and they control everything.

