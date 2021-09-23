Chicago White Sox Clinch American League Central in Cleveland

For the first time since 2008, the Chicago White Sox have won the American League Central. On Thursday, the White Sox clinched a playoff berth for the second-consecutive year by defeating the Cleveland Indians 7-2 in the first game of a double header. After a rain out on Wednesday delayed the celebration in Detroit, Chicago entered Thursday’s double-header in Cleveland with the chance to clinch. And they did just that. White Sox fans have long awaited this day. The last time White Sox fans celebrated a division title, Jim Thome went dead center in the “blackout game”, back in 2008. It took 163 games to win the Division that year. This year it took the White Sox 152 games to clinch the division. Tim Anderson hit two home runs in the game, including a leadoff homer to start the game. Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez also went yard in the contest.

Tim Anderson wants that POSTSEASON pasta 🍝



His 2nd HR of the day! pic.twitter.com/xyI7k8gGfh — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 23, 2021

Reynaldo Lopez was the starter in the game, pitching 3.1 innings, striking out 4 in the game. The starter for game 2 of today’s double header will be Michael Kopech.



With the division now clinched, the White Sox have 10 games left in the regular season before the playoffs begin. With the 2nd seed all but locked up by the Houston Astros, the White Sox will most likely end up being the 3rd seed in the American League. They currently sit 4.5 games behind Houston for the 2nd seed.



As for who they will face in the division series? It’s looked to be the Houston Astros since the second half started, but the Astros may have a shot at taking the 1 seed from the Tampa Bay Rays. There is a distinct possibility the White Sox could face the Rays in the Division Series instead. The Astros are 2.5 games behind the first seed.



The White Sox still have a shot at the 2nd seed, but the motto for the team most of the second half has been rest. It’s hard to believe Tony La Russa will switch it up now. Even if they’ll still be resting players that may need it, with 10 games left on the slate, it wouldn’t hurt to get the team rolling on a win streak to close out the season.



The White Sox are now 86-66 on the season, with a good chance at hitting 90 wins for the season. It has been a very successful season for the White Sox under Tony La Russa’s first season as manager since 1986.



Division titles are only the beginning of what this team aims to accomplish this year. The White Sox are getting ready to make a run for a World Series title. That is a sentence we may get used to hearing for years to come.

