REPORT: Chicago Bears’ QB Andy Dalton Expected to Sit Beyond Week 3

The Chicago Bears are ushering in a new era in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with rookie quarterback Justin Fields making his first career start. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, we may be seeing Fields start in the coming weeks as well. The NFL Insider is reporting that there are worries over Dalton’s progression from his bone bruise suffered in Week 2’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals that could require him to miss additional games.

Dalton has a bone bruise from his femur and tibia colliding, according to a source. Dalton did not suffer damage to any cartilage or ligaments and does not need surgery, but his return will be determined by how quickly the bone bruise heals. The Bears have not placed Dalton on injured reserve, which would mandate that the 11-year veteran miss at least three games. There is hope within the organization that Dalton will return sooner than that three-week threshold

Based on previous bone bruise injuries historically in the NFL, the injury can take anywhere from a couple weeks to over a month to heal. Seeing as though the team is optimistic that Dalton will heal in a timeframe that avoids the injured reserve list, the question now turns to whether Matt Nagy will stick to his guns in saying Dalton is the starter when healthy.

In the game and a half that Dalton has appeared this year, he has completed 36-of-49 passes for 262 yards with a 1 touchdown and 1 interception. The 73.5% completion percentage marks the veteran’s highest mark in his career thus far.

As for Fields, in limited action he has completed 8-of-15 passes for 70 yards and 1 interception. He has also added 11 rushing attempts for 34 yards and a touchdown on the ground.