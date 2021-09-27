No Surprise: Matt Nagy Announces No Changes to Playcalling for Chicago Bears

The pain is real around the Chicago Bears’ offense and according to head coach Matt Nagy “everything is on the table” in order to get the team headed in the right direction with a Week 4 divisional matchup against the Lions on tap. One thing that wasn’t discussed however, was Nagy relinquishing playcalling duties. Meeting with the media on Monday, Nagy understood the fact that things needed to change, but in terms of actual change…there was none. The head coach did offer this up in terms of looking back at Sunday’s dismal performance: What we realize and understand, is you can’t have that. It’s common sense…yesterday was frustrating on a lot of levels. Across the board, that was hard. Anytime that happens…it’s not fun…one of my greatest strengths is to be honest and coaches with my players. While he didn’t say playcalling duties would change today, there was reiteration around everything. Matt Nagy on if he's considered big picture changes in the last 18 hours: "We're looking at everything." Asked if that includes play-calling, he reiterated, "everything." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 27, 2021 Nagy went on to discuss the quarterback situation for this Sunday’s game, refusing to name a starter and saying all three quarterbacks: Justin Fields, Andy Dalton and Nick Foles are all on the table for potentially starting. X-ray tests on Justin Fields’ hand came back negative and Dalton continues to be day-to-day with a knee bone bruise. Nagy mentioned that more will be known Wednesday.

Of course, that’s a great scenario for the Bears from the standpoint that they think Detroit will be wondering which one of the 3 QBs starts. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 27, 2021

Nagy did say he was proud of Fields for the way he handled the immense pressure from the Cleveland Browns that resulted in 9 sacks on the rookie QB, saying he never got frustrated and stood tall in the pocket throughout the difficult first start. Nagy said he and Fields talked about the highs and lows of becoming a star in the league and that yesterday was definitely a low, saying the Ohio State product was eager to get back into practice and put Sunday’s game behind him.

Nagy did field questions about his failure to get Fields out of the pocket and play to his strengths, saying they weren’t able to work outside of the pocket for what the Browns were throwing at them defensively. Fields finished the game 6-of-20 for 68 yards, and 3 carries for 12 yards on the ground. Nationally, the media clamped down on Nagy over his handling of the game, with several analysts calling for change, if not his outright firing.

Matt Nagy failed Justin Fields yesterday. pic.twitter.com/lmVbERUail — BFR (@BFRMedia) September 27, 2021

🎥: David Kaplan: 'Bears Matt Nagy should not have an offense tomorrow' https://t.co/bfa8n9Wo1v — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) September 26, 2021

Sound off on the Monsters of the Midway on the ChiCitySports forums today!