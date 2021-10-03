Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery leaves game in fourth quarter

With questions surrounding their offense leading into the Week 4 matchup against Detroit, the Chicago Bears answered the call early on. Chicago jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead backed by two rushing touchdowns from David Montgomery as the offense looked a lot smoother this week.

As rookie Justin Fields made his second start, he used that run game to help lead this offense to multiple scoring drives. But in the fourth quarter with a 24-4 lead, some bad news hit the team. Montgomery left the game and was down in pain after a first-down run with 10:48 left in the game.

Montgomery was on the ground and in visible pain after a tackle and had to be helped off the field. Montgomery was able to walk off with the help of a trainer but he went right to the locker room.

Going straight to locker room. Still needs help walking. https://t.co/aJ2L9GesmS — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) October 3, 2021

The running back had 106 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns as he left the game. We will update you more on the injury as news becomes available.