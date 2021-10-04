Times announced for 2021 ALDS series between Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros

The Chicago White Sox postseason run begins later this week as they get ready to square off with the Houston Astros as part of the 2021 ALDS. By winning the AL Central and finishing with the third best record among division winners, Chicago earned a trip to take on the AL West winners in Houston in the five-game series.

As we anticipate the start of the ALDS on Thursday, we now have the times for each of the games. The series will begin on Thursday afternoon at 3:07 p.m. central time, making it the first postseason game of the year now. Here’s the full schedule:

Game 1: White Sox at Astros, Thursday, October 7 at 3:07 p.m. cst

Game 2: White Sox at Astros, Friday, October 8 at 1:07 p.m. cst

Game 3: Astros at White Sox, Sunday, October 10 at 7:07 p.m. cst

Game 4: Astros at White Sox, Monday, October 11 TBD

Game 5: White Sox at Astros, Wednesday, October 13 TBD

The White Sox and Astros have yet to announce their rotation for the games but it’s likely Lucas Giolito gets the Game 1 nod with Lance Lynn waiting for Game 2. Dylan Cease should get game 3 and after that, it gets murky. Will the White Sox go with Carlos Rodon? Or will they try Dallas Keuchel, which doesn’t seem like a realistic option that makes sense right now.

For more on the White Sox, make sure to check out our forum!

This post is brought to you by the folks at AllStarTradingPins.com, makers of the quality custom baseball pins for teams of and leagues of all ages.