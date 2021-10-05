Report: Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery to miss 4-5 weeks

Chicago Bears fans held their breath when running back David Montgomery went down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Montgomery went down in pain after a tackle and appeared to hold his knee. He did walk off with the help of a trainer but the Bears ruled him out right away, usually a bad sign. On Tuesday, Chicago may have received some positive news according to a report. ESPN reporter Dan Graziano tweeted on Tuesday morning that Montgomery has a knee sprain that will sideline him for 4-5 weeks. It’s not believed to be a season-ending injury which is positive: Per source, tests showed Bears RB David Montgomery has a knee sprain that’s expected to keep him out 4-5 weeks. Not season-ending, but Bears will be without their starting RB for a while. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 5, 2021

Montgomery finished the game with over 100 yards for the second time in the four games this season. He’s up to 309 rushing yards on 69 carries and three touchdowns this season.

The Bears will look at Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert to replace the Montgomery over the next month or so. It’s also expected that Artavis Pierce joins the practice squad and Ryan Nall or both could be elevated this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

