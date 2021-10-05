REPORT: Chicago Bears Acquire All-Pro Kick Returner Jakeem Grant

The Chicago Bears have moved swiftly to shore up one of the team’s early season weaknesses, trading a 2023 6th round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for All-Pro kick returner Jakeem Grant, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Trade! The #Dolphins are sending WR Jakeem Grant to the #Bears for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2021

Grant was originally a 6th round selection of the Dolphins in 2016 and is currently on the 3rd year of a four-year, $19.7 million dollar contract he signed in 2019. In his second-team All-Pro season in 2020, Grant averaged 11.38 yards per punt return, finishing 3rd in the league. Grant has five career return touchdowns – 3 punt returns and 2 kick returns. The acquisition comes on the heels of some early season struggles for the Texas Tech product, as he has lost two fumbles in Miami’s first four games this season.

The Bears’ return game struggles were on display in their Week 4 victory over the Lions, as Nsimba Webster allowed multiple punts to travel inside the 10 yard line, leaving the offense with a long field to work with. Webster has been handling all punt return duties while rookie running back Khalil Herbert has been the team’s primary kickoff returner. Grant may be in line to take over those duties as well with Herbert’s inevitable increase in offensive snaps due to David Montgomery’s knee injury.

Sound off on the Monsters of the Midway on the ChiCitySports forums today!