Matt Nagy names Justin Fields starting quarterback for Chicago Bears

Ned F 0 Comments ,
BEARS 

The Justin Fields era for the Chicago Bears is officially here.

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Nagy revealed that the team will move forward with rookie quarterback Justin Fields as the starter. The move comes just a few days after Fields led the Bears to a win over Detroit in Week 4.

After Nagy has said a few times that Andy Dalton would be the starter when healthy, he has officially picked his lane.

Ned F 0 Comments ,

