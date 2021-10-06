Lance Lynn Announced as Game One Starter for Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox announced Wednesday that Starter Lance Lynn will be on the bump Thursday for game one of the Division Series against Houston. Lynn will be facing off against Houston Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr.

In his last five starts against the Houston Astros, going back to his time as a Texas Ranger, Lynn is 0-5, giving up an average of 5.8 runs and 8.4 hits in those starts. Those stats are certainly not good to see. However, this is the post-season, and Lance Lynn needs to step up and put those games behind him.



With Lynn getting the ball Thursday, It appears Lucas Giolito will likely get the ball for Game 2 of the series. That could be a strategy that works out well for the White Sox because Game 2’s starter for the Astros is going to be lefty Framber Valdez. The White Sox generally hit much better against lefties.



Lucas Giolito pitched against the Astros back in July, going all 9 innings, allowing only one run, and punching out 8.



Overall, I think the goal should be to steal one game in Houston and try to close it out back in Chicago on Sunday and Monday.



In other news, first baseman Jose Abreu has been dealing with a non-covid illness for a few days and did not travel with the team yesterday to Houston. Today the White Sox announced that Abreu will travel to Houston Wednesday night, and his availability for Game 1 will be made announced tomorrow.