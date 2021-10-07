Chicago White Sox announce postseason roster

On Thursday morning, the Chicago White Sox announced their roster for the playoffs as they begin with Game 1 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros. The roster is as follows: Pitchers: Aaron Bummer

Dylan Cease

Garrett Crochet

Lucas Giolito

Liam Hendriks

Craig Kimbrel

Michael Kopech

Reynaldo Lopez

Lance Lynn

Carlos Rodon

Jose Ruiz

Ryan Tepera Position players: Yasmani Grandal

Adam Engel

Zack Collins

Billy Hamilton

Eloy Jimenez

Jose Abreu

Andrew Vaughn

Luis Robert

Leury Garcia

Cesar Hernandez

Danny Mendick

Yoan Moncada

Gavin Sheets Whole squad ready. #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/g0h6R6dLTF — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 7, 2021

The taxi squad for the playoffs will be Jake Burger, Ryan Burr, Matt Foster, Jace Fry, Romy Gonzalez, Brian Goodwin, Dallas Keuchel, Evan Marshall, and Seby Zavala. The taxi squad is a group of substitute players who will shuffle between the major league team and its Triple A affiliate.



Carlos Rodon making the roster and Dallas Keuchel not making the roster is one of the standouts on this news. Keuchel vastly underperformed all year, and especially struggled to get lefty batters out. He was being considered for a bullpen role but did not make the cut in the end. Rodon making the roster sets him to possibly make a start in game 3 or game 4 depending on how the series progresses in Houston.



Gavin Sheets earned his spot on the roster, a power hitting lefty who can play infield and outfield, beat out Brian Goodwin for the spot. Goodwin had some solid games for the White Sox, but ultimately Sheets proved he belonged on this post-season team. Watch for Sheets to be a sneaky weapon for Tony La Russa and company throughout the playoffs.



You wonder if Seby Zavala would be a better back up catcher option over Collins, but overall, not many surprises about the Division Series roster. This team is ready to roll and get going. Facing a team with as much experience as the Houston Astros will make for a tough task right out the gate.



The White Sox have more than enough talent to beat the Houston Astros, or any team in the league for that matter. However, now it is time to prove it, when it truly counts, between the lines. It all starts Thursday. Game one’s first pitch will be at 3:07 P.M. Central time.



As Ken “The Hawk” Harrelson would say, “Sit back, relax, and strap it down. White Sox baseball coming your way.

