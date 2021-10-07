White Sox Drop Game One to Astros

The Chicago White Sox could not get the bats going against Lance McCullers Jr., and Lance Lynn struggled to get outs against a potent Astros lineup. That combination resulted in a 6 to 1 Astros win over the White Sox Thursday afternoon.



Although the White Sox managed 7 hits in the game, it’s their lack of clutch hitting that cost them big. Runners were left on base, especially late in the game when the Sox tried to rally. It is as deflating a loss you could have to start the post season. However, tomorrow is a whole new ball game, and Lucas Giolito will get the ball this time.

Tomorrow is a new day. pic.twitter.com/fL3vZA2MbP — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 8, 2021

Lance Lynn has struggled against Houston his whole career, and that did not change Thursday afternoon. Lynn finished with 3.2 innings pitched, giving up 5 runs on 6 hits, striking out 4 and walking 2.



Jose Abreu and Luis Robert led the way for the White Sox with two hits each, and Abreu drove in the lone White Sox run in the 8th inning. Tomorrow the offense will face off against left hander Framber Valdez, who they have had some success against in the past.



It is important to flush this game if you are the White Sox and come out hungrier tomorrow right out the jump. White Sox hitters were often hesitant to swing the bat on Thursday, failing to make adjustments against Astros ace Lance McCullers.



Overall, the bullpen did its job aside from a solo home run given up by Reynaldo Lopez to Yordan Alvarez in the 5th inning.



Lopez went two complete innings, and Garrett Crochet and Jose Ruiz pitched an inning a piece.



The game seemingly got away from the White Sox in the 4th inning, after a Michael Brantley two run single. Manager Tony LaRussa gambled and left Lynn in the game one batter too many. That was a huge difference in the ballgame that made it much more difficult for a comeback.



Game two will start at 1 p.m. central time Friday. The Houston Astros lead the series 1-0. Turn the page, the goal to steal one game in Houston is still in play.