WATCH: Leury Garcia gives Chicago White Sox lead with home run

The Chicago White Sox are facing a do-or-die Game 3 at home against the Houston Astros on Sunday night and while they got things started with a run in the bottom of the first, they fell behind 5-1 in the third. Kyle Tucker has done most of the damage for Houston with an RBI double in the second and then a home run in the third to give them a 5-1 lead.
But the White Sox battled back, scoring two on a Yasmani Grandal home run. From there, they were able to get two men on before Dusty Baker pulled starter Luis Garcia with a 3-0 count on Leury Garcia. Baker went to Yimi Garcia and Leury greet him with a moon shot three-run homer.
Watch Garcia give the White Sox the lead in the third:
LEURY GARCIA GIVES THE WHITE SOX THE LEAD ARE YOU KIDDING pic.twitter.com/OSWJaAVSwn
— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 11, 2021
Michael Kopech is in the game to replace Dylan Cease and there is new life at Guaranteed Rate Field.
