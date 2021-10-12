Report: Chicago Bears could move standout on DL with AFC coach showing interest

The NFL Trade Deadline usually isn’t as exciting as other sports are but at times we could see some big names moved. This year’s deadline is set for November 2nd and early on, it’s tough to get a read on which players are available though. On Tuesday, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler published an article breaking down the latest rumors ahead of the trade deadline and which players could be moved. That included the Chicago Bears who Fowler mentioned two names: Nick Foles and Akiem Hicks. Now, it’s no secret that the Bears have been shopping Foles as he’s served as quarterback three and has only been active for two games so far this season. But Hicks? Well, that’s a little shocking. Fowler does connect Hicks to the Los Angeles Chargers and a former Bears assistant, Brandon Staley, who is the head coach in Los Angeles right now:

One other Chicago note: The Los Angeles Chargers monitored the Akiem Hicks situation in the preseason — coach Brandon Staley has Chicago ties from the Vic Fangio coaching tree. They’ve also had injuries up front. If Chicago tries to unload the defensive tackle by Nov. 2, teams would love to add his disruption to their lineups. The problem: Hicks’ $10.4 million salary is a nonstarter for many franchises.

It’s unlikely Hicks gets moved ahead of the deadline, especially if the Bears are at or around that .500 mark. They truly believe they have a good enough defense to compete and moving Hicks’ salary will be tough.

But where there’s some smoke, there could be fire and it’s something to watch especially if the Bears lose a few games in a row here.

